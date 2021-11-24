Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $516.50

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.50 ($6.75) and traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.65). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.72), with a volume of 339,410 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 516.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.