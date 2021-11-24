Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.
Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 494,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
