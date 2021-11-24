Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 494,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

