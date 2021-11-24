Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vonage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

