Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €55.00 ($62.50) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.44 ($74.36).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €52.72 ($59.91) on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.53.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.