Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.