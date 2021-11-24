Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

WNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wabash National by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.