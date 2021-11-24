Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 14,439 Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zovio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio Inc has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.