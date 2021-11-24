Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 19,650 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.