Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Jason Craft Sells 1,250 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

