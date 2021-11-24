Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.34. 1,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.25. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $224.74 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

