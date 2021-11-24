Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.91

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 264595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

WEBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.