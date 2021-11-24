WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Insider Tom Metcalfe Sells 8,265 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

