Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

