Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.
Shares of JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.