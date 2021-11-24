Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 400,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

