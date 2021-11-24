Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $696.77 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $222.41 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $701.71 and a 200-day moving average of $637.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.88.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

