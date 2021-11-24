Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 16,400 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVF opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

