Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,360,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 282,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 241,239 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55.

