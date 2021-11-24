Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average is $265.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

