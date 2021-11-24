Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 31,650 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.