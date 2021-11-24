Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

