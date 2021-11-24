Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $132.16 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

