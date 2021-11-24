Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394,821 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

General Electric stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

