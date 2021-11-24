Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.