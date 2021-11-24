Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Alliance Data Systems worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.
ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.
Alliance Data Systems Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
