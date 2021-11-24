Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Alliance Data Systems worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

