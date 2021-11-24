Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 133,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

SIBN stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

