Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $27.28 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,056 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PD opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

