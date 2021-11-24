Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $28,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 235,776 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.