Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,391 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Woodward worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 150.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

