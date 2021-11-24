West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,242 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,143,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

