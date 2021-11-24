West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,600 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,064 shares of company stock worth $102,207,411 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

