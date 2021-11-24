West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.