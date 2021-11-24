West Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.