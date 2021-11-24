West Financial Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.