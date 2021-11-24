West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

