West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

