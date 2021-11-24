Western Forest Products Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.
Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$638.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,244,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,211 shares of company stock worth $335,973.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
