Western Forest Products Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$638.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,244,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,211 shares of company stock worth $335,973.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.