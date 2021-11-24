WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,305 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

WABC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

