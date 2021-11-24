WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. IMS Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.