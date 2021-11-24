WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $395,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.09. 105,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The stock has a market cap of $358.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

