WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average of $459.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

