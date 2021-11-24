WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,110 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,813. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $123.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

