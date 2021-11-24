WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,470. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.