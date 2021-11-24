WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock remained flat at $$62.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,437. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03.

