Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.54 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

