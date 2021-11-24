Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

