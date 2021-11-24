Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,537 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.2% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

