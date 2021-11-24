WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $97.81. Approximately 4,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

