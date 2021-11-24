Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys 17,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

