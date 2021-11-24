Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 12.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.06 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

