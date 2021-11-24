Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

