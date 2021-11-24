Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

